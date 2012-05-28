* CEO Gupta says Indonesia needs bigger, stronger banks

* Gupta says ownership cap could fragment banking industry

* Danamon shares close up 1.92 percent

JAKARTA, May 28 A possible bank ownership cap ruling by Indonesia would be counter-productive to the banking industry and would fragment it, the chief executive of DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, said on Monday.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta's comments on the industry came after sources told Reuters last week that Indonesia's central bank is set to limit the maximum stake a single shareholder can take in the country's banks to below 50 percent. That move could scupper DBS's about $7.3 billion bid for Bank Danamon.

"We need bigger, stronger banks. Our banks in Indonesia, in the global scheme of things, aren't big enough," Gupta told reporters in Jakarta.

"Therefore having an ownership cap is likely to fragment the industry, which is counter-productive because what we really need is to make the industry bigger and stronger," he said on the sidelines of a conference.

DBS plans to buy the 67.4 percent stake in Danamon held by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and has offered a 52 percent premium to minority shareholders.

Gupta declined to comment on Danamon and said he was not planning to meet with regulators while in Jakarta on Monday.

BIGGEST BET

The Danamon bid is DBS's biggest acquisition move ever and is the biggest bet made by Gupta, 52, since he took over as chief executive in November 2009. Gupta formerly headed Southeast Asia and Australasia at Citigroup.

The acquisition would be in line with the bank's long-standing goal to expand beyond Singapore and Hong Kong, which make up the bulk of its profits.

Gupta has been praised by investors for improving the bank's performance with his focus on boosting revenue from the existing businesses such as wealth management.

DBS has also been capturing market share from rivals, in particular European banks that have stepped back from Asia due to the eurozone debt crisis.

Indonesia's impending change in bank ownership could force several other large shareholders to sell down their stakes in the country's banks.

It could affect CIMB Niaga, controlled by Malaysia's CIMB Group, and Bank Internasional Indonesia, which is controlled by Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) .

Danamon shares soared by more than 50 percent when the DBS deal was first announced but have since fallen sharply given the uncertainty. Shares of Danamon closed up 1.92 percent on Monday after declining over 7 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Janeman Latul and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Muralikumar Anantharaman)