By Saeed Azhar and Janeman Latul
| SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, Sept 23
The U.S. Federal
Reserve has given Indonesian companies an unexpected window of
opportunity to refinance a foreign debt burden that has nearly
doubled to $134 billion since 2008.
The borrowing binge was a product of Indonesia's strong
economic growth and record-low global interest rates. But
Southeast Asia's largest economy was hit hard in an emerging
market selloff this year as investors prepared for a slowdown in
the U.S. central bank's purchases of government debt.
The rupiah is down 15 percent this year, pinching companies
that issue U.S. dollar-denominated debt but earn their revenue
in rupiah. Data from Indonesia's central bank shows that 89
percent of its corporate debt is denominated in U.S. dollars.
As the currency slides, debt servicing costs rise.
Indonesia's central bank has raised its benchmark interest rates
by 150 basis points to 7.25 percent this year to try to stem the
currency decline, threatening economic growth.
The Fed's surprise decision last week to maintain a policy
of buying $85 billion in bonds a month until the U.S. economy
strengthens sent investors back into emerging markets.
But the reprieve may be short-lived.
"Uncertainty around the timing of an inevitable Fed tapering
will no doubt return," said Philipp Lotter, a Singapore-based
managing director of corporate finance with credit ratings
agency Moody's.
"The bigger concern is around some of the bigger importers
and those that have dollar debt coming due over the near term,"
he said. "Interest rates in Indonesia are rising, and this could
have a knock-on effect on Indonesian growth."
The pockets of pain are concentrated in the resources and
transportation sectors, where a downturn in the global
commodities cycle and drop in shipping rates weigh heavily.
A Reuters analysis of Indonesian corporate debt maturities
and cash holdings showed that the companies facing the biggest
short-term refinancing hurdle included coking coal miner PT
Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal, state-owned carrier PT
Garuda Indonesia, auto distributor PT Astra
International, telecom firm PT Indosat and
PT Bumi Resources.
"Indonesian bond issuers are poorly hedged for rupiah
depreciation," said Ani Deshmukh, a credit analyst with BofA
Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong. "We estimate only about 20-30
percent of the total non-miner exposure to dollar debt is
hedged."
Eric Thompson, Singapore-based managing director of
consultancy and corporate restructuring firm AlixPartners,
expects "plenty of restructurings in Indonesia from borrowers
who have debt coming due in the next 12 months."
LUMPS OF COAL
The coal sector is particularly vulnerable because global
prices have plummeted this year. Indonesia is the world's
largest exporter of thermal coal.
Bumi Resources, which had just $91 million in cash as of the
first quarter and $619 million in short-term debt, is in talks
to settle debts and "looking at various options to deleverage",
said Dileep Srivastava, a Bumi director.
The coal company is caught up in a battle between
Indonesia's politically connected Bakrie group and financier Nat
Rothschild for the control of London-listed Bumi Plc,
which partially owns Bumi Resources.
Bumi Resources owns 87 percent of Bumi Resources Minerals
Tbk, which has $360 million in loans maturing in
September. Banking sources said a refinancing of the loans could
mirror what the group did in August, when Bumi Resources took a
15-month loan to replace a maturing three-year facility.
The new loan, arranged by Credit Suisse, came at a
hefty cost though, with an annual yield of around 18 percent,
well above the 11 percent it paid on earlier loans, sources
said. A Credit Suisse spokeswoman declined to comment.
Borneo Lumbung Energi is in talks to renegotiate a Standard
Chartered-led $1 billion loan after it suffered a $550 million
annual loss due to its troubled investment in Bumi and a drop in
coking coal prices, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The company is owned by Samin Tan, an Indonesian businessman
who became a white knight for the Bakrie group in 2011.
Standard Chartered is becoming cautious on the loan
and now asking for a monthly report as well as more money to put
aside on an account for loan repayment, a person familiar with
the matter said.
A Standard Chartered spokeswoman in Singapore said the bank
would not comment on client activity. Borneo did not respond to
a Reuters query seeking comment.
VOLATILE MIX
Oil services firm PT Apexindo Pratama Duta Tbk is
to push ahead with a bond sale following the Fed meeting, aiming
to raise as much as $400 million in five-year debt, people
familiar with the plan said.
A company spokeswoman was not available to comment.
But some companies are finding market conditions too
volatile. PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka, one of
Indonesia's largest industrial park developers, said on Thursday
it was postponing a $350 million global bond issue due to market
volatility.
Astra, a conglomerate with interests from coal to autos,
said it would service its $2.85 billion in short-term debt with
cash flow from operations, and fund future expansion with bonds
or commercial loans, spokesman Yulian Warman said.
Jababeka, which has 1.6 trillion rupiah in short-term
liabilities, was still considering its refinancing options.
"We haven't decided yet whether we want to raise money from
commercial loans or bonds. We still have room to raise 500
billion rupiah of new debt based on our debt service (coverage)
ratio," said Mulyadi Suganda, Jababeka's corporate secretary.
An Indosat official, who declined to be identified under
company policy, said most of its short-term debt is in rupiah,
which will be paid through cash flow and debt refinancing.
Garuda did not reply to requests for comment.