BRIEF-Fitch says 'bad bank' may push India loan clean-up
* Fitch: Bad bank may push India loan clean-up; leaves capital gap
NEW YORK, April 17 Indonesia launched a bigger-than-expected sale of $2.5 billion worth of sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated debt on Tuesday in a move to take advantage of lower yields following its promotion to investment grade status, market sources said.
Southeast Asia's largest economy increased the size of its new 10-year debt offering to $2 billion from initial estimates of $1.5 billion. The coupon on the bond is 3.85 percent. Final pricing is imminent. Initial estimates had the bond at 4.05 percent, according to sources cited by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
In addition the country launched for sale an additional $500 million of an existing 5.25 percent 30-year bond maturing Jan. 17, 2042, at a secondary market price of $104.636, with a yield of 4.95 percent. According to bankers cited by IFR, initial guidance for the 30-year bond is at a price of $104.125, or a yield of 4.982 percent. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
* Fitch: Bad bank may push India loan clean-up; leaves capital gap
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
Feb 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: NUCLEAR WEAPONS Trump says he wants to build up the U.S. nuclear arsenal to ensure it is at the "top of the pack," saying the United States has fallen behind in its atomic weapons capacity. IMMIGRATION Mexico expresses "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies to two of Trump's top officials, giving a chilly reply to the new administratio