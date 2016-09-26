* Diesel use in mining sector rises 5-10 pct over July-Sept
* First time diesel demand from mining sector has risen
since 2012
* Demand could rise further next year - traders
By Jessica Jaganathan
Sept 26 Consumption of diesel by Indonesian
miners has picked up for the first time in four years as coal
producers in the country ramped up output to meet Chinese
demand, offering a glimmer of hope to Asian traders grappling
with multi-year low fuel margins.
Once Asia's top buyer of diesel, Indonesia's imports of the
fuel slowed to a fraction of what it used to be with a plunge in
coal prices over the past four years curbing mining activities.
But this year, thermal coal prices have rallied amid a supply
squeeze in top consumer China.
"Coal prices are getting higher so the miners are trying to
speed up production", boosting demand for the fuel needed to
power mining machinery, said a trader, who supplies diesel to
mining companies in Indonesia.
Monthly diesel use in Indonesia's mining sector rose by at
least 5 to 10 percent over July-September, traders said.
Benchmark Australian thermal coal prices rose
to $74.30 a tonne in the week to Sept. 23, the highest in 28
months and up almost 47 percent this year. Prices in the
Southeast Asian country have been rising since May.
Indonesia - the world's biggest thermal coal exporter -
shipped out 3.71 million tonnes to China in August, up 55.8
percent from a year ago.
"It has also been a wet summer so the water level is very
good in the rivers in Kalimantan, which makes it easier and
faster for ships to flow in and unload cargoes," said the
trader, who did not want to be named.
Demand for diesel could rise further next year, a second
trader supplying diesel to mines said, as thermal coal miners
overcome logistical and debt constraints.
The rise in the use of diesel by Indonesia's mining sector
should help support Asian fuel margins that are currently
languishing near six-year lows.
AKR Corporindo, one of the largest suppliers of
diesel to miners in Indonesia, imports about 800,000 to 1
million barrels a month, while oil major BP Plc brings in
about 275,000 to 330,000 barrels a month, the first trader said.
It is difficult to track the exact volumes of diesel
imported into Indonesia as there are nearly 200 small companies
with a license to import the fuel, he added.
However, the traders cautioned that Indonesia's total diesel
imports would still remain lower than in previous years with a
hike in domestic retail prices and a higher local biodiesel
mandate keeping a lid on demand. Diesel is used both in the
industrial and transport sectors of Indonesia.
State energy firm PT Pertamina has imported
600,000 barrels of diesel so far this year, according to a
company official, compared to its peak of about 4 to 4.5 million
barrels a month before 2012.
(Additional reporting by Wilda Asmarini in Jakarta; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)