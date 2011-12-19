* More than 200 missing after boat sinks off east Java coast
* Survivors said many passengers washed away in heavy seas
SYDNEY Dec 19 The crew and captain of an
Indonesian boat packed with illegal immigrants grabbed life
vests and swam away as it sank during a heavy storm, leaving
more than 200 passengers missing, Australian media reported on
Monday.
Surviving asylum seekers said terrified passengers on the
boat that was heading for Australia were left to drown as it
broke apart in stormy seas about 90 km (55 miles) off the coast
of Java, Indonesia.
"The captain and six crew took the life vests and started
swimming away," Pakistani Saed Mohammad Zia, 18, told the Daily
Telegraph.
"They were all from Indonesia. We lost sight of them in the
big waves and we never saw them again. We don't know if they
were rescued."
The number of survivors, missing and those feared dead is
still not clear, authorities said of the latest of such
disasters in recent years for immigrants travelling via
Indonesia in search of a better life in Australia.
Many of the passengers on the wooden vessel, which sank on
Saturday, are believed to be economic migrants from countries
including Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Those that survived suffered severe dehydration and
exhaustion after struggling to stay afloat in the rough seas,
some clinging to wreckage for five hours.
"We were just praying to God that someone would help us. We
thought it was the last of our life story," said Esmat Adine,
24, from Afghanistan.
"People were dying in front of us. The bodies were lying in
front of us in the water, women and children mostly," he told
the Daily Telegraph.
Indonesia is in its wet season, when its waters are prone to
storms, making the journey even more hazardous
One survivor told authorities four buses with about 60 or
more adult passengers each had turned up at the port where they
embarked, Antara said, giving no further details.
"The reason for our journey is that I, along with the rest
of the people on the boat, wanted to seek asylum in Australia,"
one Iraqi survivor, who gave his name as Fahmi, told Reuters in
Arabic.
An Australian navy patrol boat and a surveillance aircraft
will take part in the search and rescue operation later on
Monday. While Australian federal police based in Jakarta will
assist the Indonesian investigation.
"It's almost been two days since the boat capsized, the
water is warm, but very rough. The chances of finding people is
becoming more and more remote," Australian Home Affairs Minister
Jason Clare told Australian radio.
Boat people are a major political issue in Australia,
although according to U.N. figures the number of asylum seekers
reaching Australia is tiny in comparison with other countries.
Indonesia enacted a law this year making people smuggling
punishable by a minimum of five years in jail, while Australia
has a tough border security policy of preventing asylum seekers
reaching its shores by boat.
Most illegal migrants who set sail from Indonesia are
intercepted by the Australian navy or customs and taken to
Australia's Christmas Island for offshore processing.
The Australian government says its tough policy is a
deterrent to people smugglers, but refugee and humanitarian
groups say it has little impact on the lucrative trade.
(Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Ed Lane)