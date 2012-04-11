NAIROBI, April 11 Kenya issued a tsunami warning
along its Indian Ocean coastline after a powerful 8.6 magnitude
earthquake struck off Indonesia on Wednesday.
"The government of Kenya has consequently issued a tsunami
warning for the people living along the Kenyan coastline,"
Esther Murugi, the minister of state for special programmes said
in a statement.
"The water levels are expected to rise up to 2 to 3 metres
in areas of Malindi, Lamu, up to Kiunga while in Kilifi, Mombasa
up to Shimoni, the levels are expected to rise up to 2 metres,"
she said.
(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing
by James Macharia and Patrick Graham)