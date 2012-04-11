* Warnings lifted after areas hit by quake do same
* East Africa region was also hit by 2004 tsunami
(Updates with Tanzania cancelling tsunami warning)
NAIROBI, April 11 Kenya and Tanzania lifted
tsunami warnings on Wednesday after it appeared unlikely that a
massive wave would hit the east African coast following a
powerful earthquake off Indonesia.
The 8.6-magnitude earthquake and a series of aftershocks
struck off Indonesia but there seemed little risk of a
disastrous tsunami as in 2004.
"We are removing the alert, we are cancelling it," Ali
Mafimbo, Senior Assistant Director at Kenya's Met office, told
Reuters by phone.
Tanzania, after earlier saying it expected waves of up to
1.5 m (5 feet), also downgraded its warning.
"We have downgraded the warning after establishing that the
earthquake has subsided at its source, therefore the expected
waves might not hit our coastline after all," acting Tanzania
Meteorological Agency Director General Emmanuel Mpeta told
state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation television.
As a precaution, Tanzanian authorities advised fishing boats
and ships to remain at anchor until Thursday.
Some 164 people were killed and more than 2,300 were
displaced in Kenya, Tanzania, Madagascar, the Seychelles, and
Somalia after the disastrous 2004 Asian tsunami.
(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo, George Obulutsa and Yara Bayoumy
in Nairobi; Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala in Dar es Salaam; Alain
Iloniaina in Antananarivo; Writing by Yara Bayoumy and George
Obulutsa; Editing by Michael Roddy)