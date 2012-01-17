JAKARTA Jan 17 Fitch Ratings, which last
month upgraded Indonesia to investment grade, said on Tuesday it
had some concerns on the country's banking system because of
rapid growth in valuations and loans.
"While we have concerns about the banking system given sharp
increases in asset prices and credit growth within the economy,
we don't see it as a constraint on the rating at this stage,"
Philip McNicholas, a director of sovereign ratings at Fitch in
Asia-Pacific, told Reuters in Jakarta.
Fitch in December upgraded Southeast Asia's top economy to
BBB minus with a stable outlook, shining a spotlight on both its
economic success and failure to implement faster governance
reforms.
(Reporting by Matt Bigg and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil
Chatterjee)