JAKARTA Jan 17 Fitch Ratings, which last month upgraded Indonesia to investment grade, said on Tuesday it had some concerns on the country's banking system because of rapid growth in valuations and loans.

"While we have concerns about the banking system given sharp increases in asset prices and credit growth within the economy, we don't see it as a constraint on the rating at this stage," Philip McNicholas, a director of sovereign ratings at Fitch in Asia-Pacific, told Reuters in Jakarta.

Fitch in December upgraded Southeast Asia's top economy to BBB minus with a stable outlook, shining a spotlight on both its economic success and failure to implement faster governance reforms. (Reporting by Matt Bigg and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)