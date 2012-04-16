UPDATE 1-Edmunds sees U.S. Feb auto sales down 1 pct vs year ago
JAKARTA, April 16 Indonesia's domestic car sales growth, an indicator of private consumption in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, slowed to 6.8 percent in March from a year ago, industry data showed on Monday.
Sales growth was 24.2 percent in February from a year earlier. First quarter sales growth was 11 percent.
March saw 87,761 car sales, led by Toyota, Daihatsu , Mitsubishi, Suzuki, and Nissan , the data from the Indonesia Automotive Manufacturer Association (Gaikindo) showed.
Domestic car sales are being supported by a young and growing middle class, and low lending rates.
Below is a table of sales volume, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y
(cars) Mar 87,761 1.6 6.8 Feb 86,407 13.2 24.2 Jan 76,365 -4.9 3.2
Dec 80,325 18.7 14.7 Nov 67,655 -21.6 -2.3 Oct 86,345 8.2 24.8 Sep 79,832 8.9 62.4 Aug 73,279 -17.7 13.2 Jul 89,056 26.9 23.5 Jun 70,154 14.9 -0.3 May 61,053 0.5 0.9 Apr 60,726 -26.1 -6.9 Mar 82,163 18.1 25.3
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
