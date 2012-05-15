JAKARTA, May 15 Indonesia's domestic car sales, an indicator of private consumption in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, spiked 43.4 percent in April from a year ago when Japan's earthquake and tsunami caused a sharp drop in sales.

Sales reached 87,079 cars in April, led by Japanese automakers Toyota, Daihatsu, and Mitsubishi , data from Indonesia's Automotive Manufacturers Association (Gaikindo) showed on Tuesday.

Last year the country sold 60,726 cars in April because of parts shortages from Japan after its devastating March quake and tsunami.

Auto sales growth in Indonesia is driven by a rising middle class and low interest rates.

Indonesia's government announced earlier this month it will halt indefinitely a plan to restrict subsidised fuel use based on vehicle year and engine size.

Indonesia in March set new minimum down payments for housing loans and auto purchases to prevent price bubbles and excessive lending in the country.

Below is a table of sales volumes, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y

(cars) Apr 87,079 -0.8 43.4 Mar 87,761 1.6 6.8 Feb 86,407 13.2 24.2 Jan 76,365 -4.9 3.2

Dec 80,325 18.7 14.7 Nov 67,655 -21.6 -2.3 Oct 86,345 8.2 24.8 Sep 79,832 8.9 62.4 Aug 73,279 -17.7 13.2 Jul 89,056 26.9 23.5 Jun 70,154 14.9 -0.3 May 61,053 0.5 0.9 Apr 60,726 -26.1 -6.9 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)