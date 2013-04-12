JAKARTA, April 12 Auto sales in Indonesia, an indicator of domestic demand in Southeast Asia's largest economy, rose 9.1 percent in March on an annual basis but slowed from February's 19.4 percent, industry data showed on Friday. Total sales were 95,936 vehicles, down 7 percent from a month earlier due to falling sales of Suzuki. Toyota , Daihatsu and Mitsubishi led the market in March, according to data from the Indonesia Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo). Auto sales remain strong despite new down payment requirement for auto purchases, which aimed to push down loan growth. Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y (cars) pct pct Mar 95,936 -7.1 9.1 Feb 103,269 6.8 19.4 Jan 96,656 8.0 26.5 Dec 89,456 -13.7 11.4 Nov 103,703 -2.9 53.3 Oct 106,754 4.6 23.6 Sep 102,100 33.6 27.9 Aug 76,445 -25.4 4.3 Jul 102,511 0.8 15.1 Jun 101,746 6.5 45.0 May 95,541 9.6 56.5 Apr 87,144 -0.9 43.5 Mar 87,917 1.7 7.0 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi)