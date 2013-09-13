JAKARTA, Sept 13 Annual growth of Indonesia's auto sales slowed sharply in August, compared to the previous month, industry data showed on Friday. A total of 77,961 vehicles were sold in August, when production fell during the Muslim fasting month. The growth was just 1.98 percent on an annual basis and was led by Toyota Motor Corp, Suzuki Motor Corp and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd. The association of auto manufacturers, Gaikindo, estimated September sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy would rebound on a monthly basis, following the normal production days. Auto sales is one of key indicators of domestic consumption, which accounts for more than 50 percent of the G20 economy. Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y Aug 77,961 -30.50 1.98 Jul* 112,180 7.6 9.4 Jun 104,265 4.7 2.5 May 99,568 -2.6 4.2 Apr 102,198 6.5 17.3 Mar 95,934 -7.1 9.1 Feb 103,267 6.8 19.4 Jan 96,703 8.1 26.5 Dec 89,456 -13.7 11.4 Nov 103,703 -2.9 53.3 Oct 106,754 4.6 23.6 Sep 102,100 33.6 27.9 Aug 76,445 -25.4 4.3 * revised Gaikindo data (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Supriya Kurane)