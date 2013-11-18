JAKARTA, Nov 18 Annual growth of auto sales in Indonesia slowed sharply in October, driven by a significant decline in domestic purchases of Nissan cars, industry data (Gaikindo) showed on Monday. Sales grew 4.95 percent year-on-year, compared with 13.54 percent the previous month, led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Mitsubishi. The association reported a 45.8 percent drop on Nissan's monthly sales to 3,499 vehicles in October. Overall month-on-month sales fell 3.35 percent to 112,038 vehicles. The industry group said it expected auto sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy to steady next year, as high interest rates and a weak rupiah pressure demand. Bank Indonesia this month took the market by surprise when it hiked its benchmark reference rate by 25 basis points, due to growing concerns over the country's large current-account deficit. Auto sales is a key indicator of domestic consumption, which accounts for around half of the G20 economy. Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y Oct 112,038 -3.35 4.95 Sep 115,921 48.69 13.54 Aug 77,961 -30.50 1.98 Jul 112,180 7.6 9.4 Jun 104,265 4.7 2.5 May 99,568 -2.6 4.2 Apr 102,198 6.5 17.3 Mar 95,934 -7.1 9.1 Feb 103,267 6.8 19.4 Jan 96,703 8.1 26.5 2012 Dec 89,456 -13.7 11.4 Nov 103,703 -2.9 53.3 Oct 106,754 4.6 23.6 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi and Gopakumar Warrier)