JAKARTA, Feb 19 Indonesia's annual auto sales grew at a slower pace in January compared with the previous month, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Wednesday. January sales were 7 percent higher than a year earlier, led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd, and Suzuki Motor Corp. However, on a monthly basis, sales surged 5.94 percent, against a 12.65 percent drop in December, but Gaikindo did not provide details. Auto sales are a key indicator of the strength of domestic consumption, which accounts for around half of the country's gross domestic product. For 2013, a total of 1.2 million vehicles were sold in Southeast Asia's largest economy, 100,000 more than the previous year. Following is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 Jan 103,497 5.94 7.00 2013 Dec 97,691 -12.65 9.20 Nov 111,841 -0.18 7.85 Oct* 112,039 -3.35 4.95 Sep* 115,974 48.69 13.54 Aug* 77,964 -30.50 1.98 Jul* 112,178 7.6 9.4 Jun 104,268 4.7 2.5 May* 99,697 -2.6 4.2 Apr* 102,257 6.5 17.3 Mar* 95,996 -7.1 9.1 Feb* 103,278 6.8 19.4 Jan* 96,718 8.1 26.5 * official revisions made by Gaikindo (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)