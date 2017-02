JAKARTA Feb 8 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will boost annual capacity at its Karawang plant in Indonesia by 50,000 cars to 120,000 cars in a bid to keep up with growth in Southeast Asia's top economy, a senior official at the firm told Reuters on Wednesday.

Indonesia's Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan said earlier on Wednesday that Toyota would spend a total of 4 trillion rupiah ($447.18 million) at the Karawang plant. ($1 = 8,945 rupiah) (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)