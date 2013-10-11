JAKARTA, Oct 11 Annual growth of Indonesia's auto sales rebounded in September after falling in August during the Moslem fasting month, industry data showed on Friday. A total of 115,921 vehicles were sold in September, up 13.54 percent on an annual basis, led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd, and Suzuki Motor Corp. Data from the Association of Auto Manufacturers (Gaikindo) showed that 8,500 low-cost green cars (LCGC) were sold in September following the granting of a tax exemption for such cars from June. It estimated October sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy would ease slightly. Indonesia Inflation, rates link.reuters.com/nef95s Indonesia GDP, motorcycle sales, car sales link.reuters.com/bam85s Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y Sep 115,921 48.69 13.54 Aug 77,961 -30.50 1.98 Jul 112,180 7.6 9.4 Jun 104,265 4.7 2.5 May 99,568 -2.6 4.2 Apr 102,198 6.5 17.3 Mar 95,934 -7.1 9.1 Feb 103,267 6.8 19.4 Jan 96,703 8.1 26.5 Dec 89,456 -13.7 11.4 Nov 103,703 -2.9 53.3 Oct 106,754 4.6 23.6 Sep 102,100 33.6 27.9 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher & Kim Coghill)