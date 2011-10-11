JAKARTA Oct 11 Indonesia's domestic car sales, an indicator of consumer consumption in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, rose 62.4 percent in September from a year ago, as bank lending rates remained low, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Domestic car sales volumes reached 79,835 units from 49,147 units in September last year, when sales were the lowest in 2010.

Sales were led by Toyota , Daihatsu , and Mitsubishi , according to data from Indonesia's Automotive Manufacturers Association (Gaikindo).

The association is optimistic that sales in 2011 will surpass an industry target to reach more than 870,000 units. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)