Aug 9 Indonesia's domestic car sales, an indicator of consumer demand in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, rose 24 percent to 89,056 units from 72,100 units a year ago as demand increased, Indonesian Automotive Association (Gaikindo) data showed.

Car sales were led by Toyota , Mitsubishi , and Daihatsu , according to the data.

Sales in June fell 0.33 percent year-on-year.

Early this year, Astra International , Indonesia's largest auto distributor, had said it expected domestic car sales to grow 5-10 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)