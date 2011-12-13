JAKARTA Dec 13 Indonesia's domestic car sales, an indicator of consumer demand in Southeast Asia's largest economy, fell 2.3 percent in November from a year ago, as Thai floods hurt regional production, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Sales volumes in November were at 67,656 units, versus 69,249 units in the same period last year. Sales were led by Toyota, Mitsubishi, and Daihatsu, according to Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo).

On a monthly basis, sales in November fell more than 20 percent due to lower sales of imported cars, after floods hurt auto production in Thailand, the association said.

Toyota has said the Thai floods cut its global output by 215,000 vehicles from Oct 10 to Nov 25.

The November drop in Indonesian sales contrasts with strong growth in recent years. Domestic sales rose 25 percent in October from a year ago. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)