JAKARTA, Sept 18 Indonesia's domestic car sales grew 4.2 percent in August from a year ago, the slowest pace of growth since January, industry data showed on Tuesday. August sales were 76,373 cars, compared to a record 102,512 cars a month earlier, according to data from the Indonesia Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo). The drop came as there were fewer working days in August because of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, and also because of a requirement for higher downpayments, said Akhmad Nurcahyadi, an analyst at BNI Securities. According to Indonesia's largest auto distributor firm PT Astra International Tbk, sales were led by Toyota , Daihatsu and Suzuki. Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, posted strong growth of 6.4 percent in the second quarter this year driven by robust domestic consumption and investment, though car sales growth is seen slowing this year after record sales in 2011. "Sales are seen growing between 5 to 7 percent...we will need to see the effect of the down payment (rule) in September," said Nurcahyadi. Indonesia imposed higher down payments for auto purchases on June 15. Following is a table of car sales in 2011-2012, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y (cars) Aug 76,373 -25.5 4.2 Jul 102,512 0.8 15.1 Jun 101,743 6.5 45.0 May 95,541 9.7 56.5 Apr 87,079 -0.7 43.5 Mar 87,761 1.7 7.0 Feb 86,482 13.2 24.3 Jan 76,442 -4.8 3.3 Dec 80,325 18.7 14.7 Nov 67,655 -21.6 -2.3 Oct 86,345 8.2 24.8 Sep 79,832 8.9 62.4 Aug 73,279 -17.7 13.2 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)