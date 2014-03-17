JAKARTA, March 17 Indonesia's annual auto sales grew 8.2 percent year-on-year in February compared with 7 percent the previous month, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Monday. The sales were led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd, and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. On a monthly basis, sales rose 8 percent against a 5.9 percent rise in January, boasted by low-cost green car sales, said Gaikindo. Auto sales are a key indicator of domestic consumption, which accounts for around half of the country's gross domestic product. Following is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 Feb 111,765 8 8.2 Jan* 103,510 5.9 7.0 2013 Dec 97,691 -12.7 9.2 Nov 111,841 -0.2 7.9 Oct* 112,039 -3.4 5.0 Sep* 115,974 48.6 13.6 Aug 77,964 -30.5 2.0 Jul* 112,178 7.6 9.4 Jun 104,268 4.6 2.5 May* 99,697 -2.5 4.4 Apr 102,257 6.5 17.3 Mar 95,996 -7.1 9.2 Feb 103,278 6.8 19.4 Jan 96,718 8.1 26.5 * official revisions made by Gaikindo (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Prateek Chatterjee)