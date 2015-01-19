JAKARTA, Jan 19 Indonesia's auto sales in December dropped 19.3 percent from a year earlier, the fourth straight decline, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Monday. It said one reason for eased demand was a November fuel price hike. On a monthly basis, sales fell 13.7 percent in December, compared with a 13.4 percent decrease in the preceding month. A total of 1.21 million cars were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in 2014, or about 1.8 percent fewer than in the previous year. According to the group, there was a 59.3 percent drop in Honda sales on a monthly basis, from 12,418 sales in November to 5,047 sales in December. In December, Toyota Motor Corp led sales, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corp . Auto sales are a key indicator of domestic consumption, which accounts for more than half of Indonesia's economy. Here is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3 November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4 October 105,357 2.6 -6.0 September 102,711 6.2 -11.4 August 96,728 5.8 24.1 July 91,393 -17.3 -18.5 June 110,560 13.8 6.0 May 97,154 -9.0 -2.6 Apr 106,811 -5.5 4.5 Mar* 113,096 1.1 17.8 Feb* 111,880 8.0 8.3 Jan* 103,595 6.0 7.1 2013 Dec 97,691 -12.7 9.2 Nov 111,841 -0.2 7.9 * official revisions (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)