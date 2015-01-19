UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, Jan 19 Indonesia's auto sales in December dropped 19.3 percent from a year earlier, the fourth straight decline, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Monday. It said one reason for eased demand was a November fuel price hike. On a monthly basis, sales fell 13.7 percent in December, compared with a 13.4 percent decrease in the preceding month. A total of 1.21 million cars were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in 2014, or about 1.8 percent fewer than in the previous year. According to the group, there was a 59.3 percent drop in Honda sales on a monthly basis, from 12,418 sales in November to 5,047 sales in December. In December, Toyota Motor Corp led sales, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corp . Auto sales are a key indicator of domestic consumption, which accounts for more than half of Indonesia's economy. Here is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3 November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4 October 105,357 2.6 -6.0 September 102,711 6.2 -11.4 August 96,728 5.8 24.1 July 91,393 -17.3 -18.5 June 110,560 13.8 6.0 May 97,154 -9.0 -2.6 Apr 106,811 -5.5 4.5 Mar* 113,096 1.1 17.8 Feb* 111,880 8.0 8.3 Jan* 103,595 6.0 7.1 2013 Dec 97,691 -12.7 9.2 Nov 111,841 -0.2 7.9 * official revisions (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.