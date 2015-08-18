JAKARTA, Aug 18 Indonesia's automobile sales in July fell 39.1 percent from a year earlier, the eleventh straight monthly decline on an annual basis, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Tuesday. Sales fell 32.3 percent on a monthly basis. A total of 55,618 cars were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in July. Toyota Motor Corp led the sales, followed by Suzuki Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd. Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on data from Gaikindo. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1 June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7 May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4 April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6 March 99,363 +12.0 -12.1 February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7 January* 94,194 +19.5 -9.1 2014 December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3 November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4 October 105,357 +2.6 -6.0 September 102,711 +6.2 -11.4 August 96,728 +5.8 +24.1 July 91,393 -17.3 -18.5 * official revisions (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)