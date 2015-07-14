JAKARTA, July 14 Indonesia's automobile sales in June fell 25.7 percent from a year earlier, the tenth straight decline on an annual basis, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Tuesday. However, auto sales rebounded 3.7 percent on a monthly basis, according to the data. A total of 82,139 cars were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in June. Toyota Motor Corp led sales, followed by Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd. Bank Indonesia had issued a new regulation easing rules for automotive and mortgage lending, taking effect on June 18, to spur economic growth. Indonesia's central bank has reduced the minimum downpayments consumers have to pay for cars and motorcycles while increasing the percentage of a home price that a buyer can borrow. Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on data from Gaikindo. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7 May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4 April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6 March 99,363 +12.0 -12.1 February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7 January* 94,194 +19.5 -9.1 2014 December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3 November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4 October 105,357 +2.6 -6.0 September 102,711 +6.2 -11.4 August 96,728 +5.8 +24.1 July 91,393 -17.3 -18.5 June 110,560 13.8 6.0 * official revisions (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)