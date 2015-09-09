JAKARTA, Sept 9 Indonesia's automobile sales in August fell 6.4 percent from a year earlier, the twelveth straight monthly decline on an annual basis, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Wednesday. However, sales rebounded 62.7 percent to 90,500 in August, after slumping in July. The Muslim fasting month ran from mid-June to mid-July this year. Toyota Motor Corp led the sales, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd. Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on data from Gaikindo. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4 July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1 June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7 May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4 April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6 March 99,363 +12.0 -12.1 February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7 January* 94,194 +19.5 -9.1 2014 December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3 November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4 October 105,357 +2.6 -6.0 September 102,711 +6.2 -11.4 August 96,728 +5.8 +24.1 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)