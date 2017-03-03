JAKARTA, March 3 Car sales in Indonesia rose 1.5 percent in January from a year earlier, data released by the automotive industry association showed on Friday. Automakers sold 86,252 vehicles in January, the data showed. On a monthly basis, car sales fell 0.4 percent from December. Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on data from Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017 January 86,252 -0.4 +1.5 2016* December 86,573 -13.6 +18.2 November 100,215 +8.8 +15.3 October 92,106 -0.5 +4.2 September 92,541 -3.9 -0.5 August 96,282 +55.6 +6.3 July 61,891 -32.4 +11.3 June 91,488 +3.3 +11.3 May 88,567 +4.5 +11.6 April 84,770 -9.9 +3.9 March 94,092 +6.7 -5.3 February 88,208 +3.8 -0.6 January 85,002 +16.0 -9.8 * Latest data revision as per Gaikindo official website (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Nick Macfie)