Indonesia car sales fall 27.5 pct year-on-year in June

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia fell 27.5 percent in June from a year earlier, data released by the automotive industry association showed on Tuesday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based firm primarily engaged in the automobile business. Automakers sold 66,370 vehicles in June, the data showed. On a monthly basis, car sales were down 29.5 percent from May. Car sales in May were revised to 94,091 units from the previously reported 93,661 units, a 6.2 percent increase from a year earlier. The revision also translated into a monthly increase of 5.0 percent in May from the previous 4.5 percent. Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on data from Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017* June 66,370 -29.5 -27.5 May 94,091 +5.0 +6.2 April 89,623 -12.5 +5.7 March 102,336 +7.5 +8.8 February 95,159 +10.2 +7.9 January 86,324 -0.6 +1.6 2016* December 86,887 -13.6 +18.2 November 100,862 +8.8 +15.3 October 92,139 -0.5 +4.2 September 92,541 -3.9 -0.5 August 96,282 +55.6 +6.3 July 61,891 -32.4 +11.3 June 91,488 +3.3 +11.3 May 88,567 +4.5 +11.6 April 84,770 -9.9 +3.9 March 94,092 +6.7 -5.3 February 88,208 +3.8 -0.6 January 85,002 +16.0 -9.8 * Latest data revision as per Gaikindo official website (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)