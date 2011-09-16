(Adds details, quote)

JAKARTA, Sept 16 Indonesia's domestic car sales, an indicator of consumer demand in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, rose 13.2 percent in August from a year earlier, showing growth in the auto sector has slowed from last year's explosive pace.

Sales jumped 58 percent in 2010 but growth has slowed sharply since the second quarter this year, on a combination of supply disruptions from Japanese automakers and as the market matures. Analysts still see record sales this year.

Domestic car sales reached 73,279 units from 64,762 unit in August last year, led by Toyota , Mitsubishi , and Daihatsu , according to data on Friday from the Indonesian Automotive Manufacturers Association.

August sales fell 18 percent from the previous month due to the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

"We saw an upward trend in the first quarter and the peak was reached in the second quarter," said analyst Pandu Anugrah at Bahana Securities.

Growing concerns about the global economy are unlikely to significantly affect Indonesian car sales because the economy is being driven more by domestic consumption and low interest rates, he said.

"Sales in the first eight months were a new record high... annual sales of one million cars is around the corner," said Anugrah, adding he sees sales growing 8 to 12 percent in 2012.

Sales during the January to August period totaled 579,662 units or 68 percent of the association's target this year of 850,000 units.

The sales growth is attracting investment from Toyota, as well as others such as General Motors Co and Nissan Motor Co .

Indonesia's auto sales are still some way short of other Asian emerging market giants. China is the world's biggest market with 13.8 million vehicles sold in 2010.