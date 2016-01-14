JAKARTA, Jan 14 Automobile sales in Indonesia fell 7 percent in December from a year earlier, according to industry association data released on Thursday by industry association Gaikindo. The annual decline in November was 4.8 percent. On a monthly basis, sales fell 15.8 percent to 73,264 units. There were 1,013,291 car units sold in 2015 compared with 1,208,019 in 2014, a 16.1 percent drop. Toyota Motor Corp led the December sales, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd . Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on data from Astra and previous data from the automotive association. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 December 73,264 -15.8 -7.0 November 86,979 -1.6 -4.8 October 88,410 -5.1 -16.2 September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4 August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4 July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1 June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7 May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4 April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6 March 99,363 +12.0 -12.1 February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7 January* 94,194 +19.5 -9.1 2014 December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)