JAKARTA, Dec 14 Automobile sales in Indonesia fell 4.8 percent in November from a year earlier, according to industry association data released on Monday by PT Astra International Tbk, the largest automotive distributor. Last month's annual decline was smaller than the one in October, which was 16.2 percent. On a monthly basis, sales fell 1.6 percent to 86,979 units. According to association data, car sales have fallen every month, on an annual basis, since August 2014. Toyota Motor Corp led the November sales, followed by Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd . Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on data from Astra and previous data from the automotive association. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 November 86,979 -1.6 -4.8 October 88,410 -5.1 -16.2 September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4 August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4 July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1 June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7 May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4 April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6 March 99,363 +12.0 -12.1 February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7 January* 94,194 +19.5 -9.1 2014 December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3 November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4 October 105,357 +2.6 -6.0 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)