JAKARTA, Feb 15 Automobile sales in Indonesia fell 9.9 percent in January from a year earlier, the country's biggest car distributor PT Astra International said on Monday, quoting data from the automotive industry association. January was the 17th consecutive month of sales decline. They fell 7.0 percent year-on-year in December. On a monthly basis, sales rose 15.9 percent to 84,885 units. Toyota Motor Corp led sales in January, followed by Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd. Following is a table of auto sales in the last 13 months, based on data from Astra and previous data from the automotive association. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 January 84,885 +15.9 -9.9 2015 December 73,264 -15.8 -7.0 November 86,979 -1.6 -4.8 October 88,410 -5.1 -16.2 September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4 August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4 July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1 June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7 May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4 April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6 March 99,363 +12.0 -12.1 February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7 January* 94,194 +19.5 -9.1 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)