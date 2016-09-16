JAKARTA, Sept 16 Automobile sales in Indonesia rose 6.4 percent in August from a year earlier, according to data released on Friday by industry association Gaikindo. The annual increase in July was 12.5 percent. On a monthly basis, sales were up almost 54 percent at 96,294 units. Toyota Motor Corp led the August sales in Indonesia followed by Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd. Following is a table of auto sales in 2015-2016, based on data from Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 August 96,294 +53.9 +6.4 July 62,585 -31.6 +12.5 June 91,471 +3.3 +11.4 May 88,537 +4.6 +11.7 April 84,600 -9.9 +3.7 March 93,990 +6.5 -5.5 February 88,250 +3.8 -0.5 January 85,012 +15.9 -9.9 2015 December 73,264 -15.8 -7.0 November 86,979 -1.6 -4.8 October 88,410 -5.1 -16.2 September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4 August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4 July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1 June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)