JAKARTA, Oct 19 Automobile sales in Indonesia in September grew 0.1 percent from a year earlier, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Wednesday. The annual increase in August was 6.4 percent. However, on a monthly basis, sales were down three percent at 93,156 units. Toyota Motor Corp led the September sales in Indonesia followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd. Following is a table of auto sales in 2015-2016, based on data from Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 September 93,156 -3.3 +0.1 August 96,294 +53.9 +6.4 July 62,585 -31.6 +12.5 June 91,471 +3.3 +11.4 May 88,537 +4.6 +11.7 April 84,600 -9.9 +3.7 March 93,990 +6.5 -5.5 February 88,250 +3.8 -0.5 January 85,012 +15.9 -9.9 2015* December 73,264 -15.8 -7.0 November 86,979 -1.6 -4.8 October 88,410 -5.1 -16.2 September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4 August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by xxx)