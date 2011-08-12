Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
JAKARTA Aug 12 Indonesia's central bank will not allow foreign banks to buy local banks until it issues a new regulation on bank ownership, spokesman Difi A. Johansyah said on Friday.
"We temporarily will not give permit for foreign banks to acquire domestic banks until the bank ownership regulation is issued," said Johansyah.
Indonesia's central bank said last month it is considering limits on ownership in commercial banks, at a time when investor interest in buying stakes in local lenders has picked up given the strong industry growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.