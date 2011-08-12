JAKARTA Aug 12 Indonesia's central bank will not allow foreign banks to buy local banks until it issues a new regulation on bank ownership, spokesman Difi A. Johansyah said on Friday.

"We temporarily will not give permit for foreign banks to acquire domestic banks until the bank ownership regulation is issued," said Johansyah.

Indonesia's central bank said last month it is considering limits on ownership in commercial banks, at a time when investor interest in buying stakes in local lenders has picked up given the strong industry growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)