JAKARTA Nov 25 Indonesia's central bank plans to unveil new rules in December on issuance by banks of credit cards, a subject that has received attention this year after the death of a Citibank client following questioning by debt collectors.

A coming regulation, to take effect in 2013, will limit the number of credit cards and the amount of debt given to each holder in a country where about 14 million credit cards are now in use, Bank Indonesia director of payment system Ronald Waas told Reuters on Friday.

At present, the central bank has only loose rules on credit cards that do not impose restrictions on how many cards a person can get and do not limit interest charges.

Under the coming regulations, people with monthly income of between 3 million rupiah ($333) to 10 million rupiah will only be allowed to have credit cards from two issuers, while those with higher income can get more cards subject to approval from credit card issuers.

The maximum debt limit for all credit cards owned by each holder will be three times an individual's monthly income, and the monthly interest rate will be capped at 3 percent maximum with no compound interest.

Issuance of credit cards was loosened in 2009, when the central bank aimed to boost domestic spending after the 2008 global financial crisis. Waas said that since then, most of the complaints the central bank has received were about credit cards.

In May, the central bank barred Citibank Indonesia from adding new credit card clients for two years after a man died on March 29 following questioning by external debt collectors over bills run up on a Citi credit card.

After the death, Citi said it was cooperating fully with police to determine if the debt collectors had adhered to its code of conduct.

Waas of Bank Indonesia said having tighter rules is being done "not only because of the recent cases ... Those only trigger us to tighten the rules, starting from credit card issues."

The central bank also said credit card issuers could still outsource debt-collection to third-party firms, but they would not be allowed to transfer the debt ownership.

Starting in 2015, all credit cards should also be secured with a six-digit pin, not signature, to increase security, said Waas, who is a candidate for a deputy governor post at Bank Indonesia that will be filled on Dec. 7.

