JAKARTA, Sept 26 Bank Indonesia bought 880.2 billion rupiah ($100.3 million) of government bonds in the secondary market on Monday, below its target of 3 trillion rupiah, the central bank said in a statement.

Bank Indonesia's governor said last week the central bank is planning to intervene in the foreign exchange market and buy government bonds to stabilise the rupiah , which has slipped this week on foreign-investor selling.($1 = 9,050.0 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahardiana. Editing by Jason Szep)