BRIEF-Maxfast Properties: company name change to MaxFastigheter AB accepted
* In accordance with board's proposal EGM accepted company name change
JAKARTA, Sept 26 Bank Indonesia bought 880.2 billion rupiah ($100.3 million) of government bonds in the secondary market on Monday, below its target of 3 trillion rupiah, the central bank said in a statement.
Bank Indonesia's governor said last week the central bank is planning to intervene in the foreign exchange market and buy government bonds to stabilise the rupiah , which has slipped this week on foreign-investor selling.($1 = 9,050.0 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahardiana. Editing by Jason Szep)
* In accordance with board's proposal EGM accepted company name change
Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp reported an 89 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped primarily by the acquisition of Health Net and increased memberships.
NEW DELHI, Feb 7 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday defended his decision to abolish high denomination bank notes that has left the economy reeling, calling it a "fight" for the poor.