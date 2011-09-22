* Cbank buys nearly $200 mln debt, intervenes in FX mkt

* Cbank says country's fundamentals strong

* State pension fund says sell-off a buying opportunity (Updates with details, fund manager comment)

By Adriana Nina Kusuma and Neil Chatterjee

JAKARTA, Sept 22 Indonesia's central bank stepped in on Thursday to prop up the rupiah, intervening in the forex market and buying government bonds after selling by foreign investors drove the domestic currency sharply lower.

Bank Indonesia bought 1.74 trillion rupiah ($196 million) of long-dated, mostly 21-year government bonds as it sought to stabilise a selloff that also took gains in benchmark 10-year sovereign yields to 120 basis points in two weeks.

"Bank Indonesia is intervening in the forex market and buying government bonds in large amounts. The rupiah has returned to 8,750 per dollar," said Perry Warjiyo, Bank Indonesia's director for monetary policy and research.

The rupiah earlier on Thursday weakened as much as 2 percent to a low of 9,050 per dollar, before recovering following the central bank's intervention.

One-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards jumped to a near 2-year high as offshore players kept buying dollars amid insufficient liquidity in onshore markets, dealers said.

NDF demand from offshore investors such as real money accounts, along with the bond outflows, put pressure on the spot rupiah.

The Indonesian currency had risen to a seven-year high by the end of August as investors poured into Southeast Asia's biggest economy to take bond yields to record lows and stocks to record highs.

But as the outlook for global growth has soured, local policymakers have sounded increasingly nervous about a reversal in sentiment.

FOREIGN EXPOSURE

Memories of the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis are still fresh, when a sudden withdrawal of foreign funds and high levels of foreign debt rocked the region, prompting the IMF to step in to help stabilise Asian currencies.

Bank Indonesia has made a series of moves this year to try to guard against a recurrence of such outflows that could destabilise its currency and economy, pushing investors towards government bonds by curtailing its popular short-dated SBI notes.

Earlier this month it said it will introduce a regulation requiring exporters to return export earnings parked overseas, in another effort to reduce dependence on foreign liquidity and boost the rupiah, but this will only take effect next year. It is also considering limiting firms' foreign debt exposure.

Despite these moves and the recovery in the rupiah, stocks slid 9 percent to wipe out this year's gains.

Policymakers are trying to prove the country is now more resilient to external shocks as they seek the approval of ratings agencies in the next year for an upgrade to an investment grade sovereign rating, which would lower government borrowing costs and spur fund investment interest.

The central bank has built up record foreign reserves, of $124.5 billion by mid-August, or over double the level in 2008, to give it plenty of ammunition to intervene.

"Our fundamentals are strong -- high growth, low inflation, surplus balance of payments," said Warjiyo, who last week said the central bank was ready to loosen monetary policy to counter the impact of the global slowdown.

Indonesia is exposed to the risk of fund outflows as 35 percent of total tradeable bonds as of mid-August were owned by foreign investors, and foreign ownership in stocks is even higher.

The country's biggest pension fund Jamsostek said the sell-off, an "expression of anger" by investors over U.S and European economic woes, was a buying opportunity.

"Jamsostek is in a buying position at the moment given the cheap valuation of stocks in banking and resources. I'm buying bonds and stocks now," said Elvyn Masassya, chief investment officer at the state fund, which manages more than $13 billion.

($1 = 8870 Rupiah)