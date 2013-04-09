JAKARTA, April 9 Indonesia raised 4.5 trillion rupiah ($461.61
million) in a bond auction on Tuesday, below a target of 7 trillion rupiah, with
yields rising from the previous March auction, the finance ministry said.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr
T-bill T-bill
Incoming bids 1.6 2.064 1.969 1.7685 8.111
(trln rph)
Winning bids 1.000 1.000 1.600 - 0.900
(trln rph)
- Competitive 1.000 0.500 1.600 - 0.880
bids
- Non competitive 0.000 0.500 0.000 - 0.020
bids
Lowest yield 3.75000 4.25000 5.19000 - 6.68000
(pct)
Highest yield 4.50000 4.55000 5.50000 - 7.00000
(pct)
Weighted avg 3.98740 4.36140 5.22924 - 6.68964
yield
Bid-to-cover 1.60 2.06 1.23 - 9.01
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry.
($1 = 9748.5 rupiah)
