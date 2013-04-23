JAKARTA, April 23 Indonesia raised 10.5 trillion rupiah in a bond auction on Tuesday, above a target of 7 trillion rupiah, with yields falling from the previous April 9 auction, the finance ministry said. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr 10-yr 15-yr 20-yr T-bill <IDFR006 3=> Incoming bids 5.492 2.949 3.856 9.9865 (trln rph) Winning bids 1.000 2.000 2.8500 4.6500 (trln rph) - Competitive 0.500 1.900 2.615 4.4155 bids - Non competitive 0.500 0.100 0.235 0.2345 bids Lowest yield 3.90000 5.40000 6.10000 6.39000 (pct) Highest yield 4.75000 6.00000 6.30000 6.62000 (pct) Weighted avg 3.92000 5.44906 6.12992 6.41238 yield Bid-to-cover 5.49 1.47 1.35 2.15 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 9,717.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki)