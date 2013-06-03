JAKARTA, June 3 Indonesian government raised 3.1 trillion rupiah ($316.49 million) at an auction on Monday, far below an initial target of 8 trillion rupiah as investors awaited for the announcement of a possible fuel price hike and following a return into deficit of the trade balance in April, the finance ministry's debt office said. Yields for 1-year T-bills and 15-year bonds were higher compared to the previous auction on May 21. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.07 for 3-month T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 15-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill Incoming bids 2.791 1.066 2.351 1.063 3.017 (trln rph) Winning bids 0.550 0.250 2.050 0.250 - (trln rph) - Competitive 0.550 0.125 2 0.250 0.00 bids - Non competitive 0.00 0.125 0.050 0.00 0.00 bids Lowest yield 4.00000 4.57000 5.20000 6.64000 6.91000 (pct) Highest yield 4.85000 5.50000 5.50000 7.00000 7.25000 (pct) Weighted avg 4.09818 4.58000 5.26630 6.69488 - yield Bid-to-cover 5.07 4.26 1.15 4.25 - ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 9,795 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)