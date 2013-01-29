JAKARTA, Jan 29 Indonesia sold 8.5 trillion rupiah ($878.33 million) of conventional government bonds at debt auction on Tuesday with yields for 5-year and 10-year bonds edging up from the last auction on Jan. 15, debt office data showed. The country received total incoming bids of 16.3 trillion rupiah, lower than 17.8 trillion rupiah in the previous auction, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio 4.70 for 1-year T-bill. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 15-yr T-bill Incoming bids 4,700 2,324 5,530 3,792 (bln rph) Winning bids 1.000 2.150 2.700 2.650 (trln rph) - Competitive 0.500 1.950 2.550 2.399 bids - Non competitive 0.500 0.200 0.150 0.251 bids Lowest yield 4.28125 4.56250 5.12500 5.84375 (pct) Highest yield 4.81250 4.78125 5.40625 6.09375 (pct) Weighted avg 4.32719 4.67322 5.21054 5.91997 yield Bid-to-cover 4.70 1.08 2.05 1.43 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 9,677.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana)