JAKARTA Oct 7 Indonesia raised 20.2 trillion
rupiah ($1.75 billion) from a retail bonds issue, slightly above
than an indicative target of 20 trillion rupiah, the debt office
said on Monday.
The bonds, maturing in 2016, offered an annual coupon of 8.5
percent, higher than 6.25 percent the previous auction last
year.
Private firms' employees, entrepreneurs and housewives were
among major buyers of around 26,000 investors.
Retail bonds are sold once a year and only to domestic
individual investors.
($1 = 11,522.5 rupiah)
