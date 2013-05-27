JAKARTA May 27 Indonesia's current account
deficit could narrow to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product
this year from 2.7 percent in 2012, if the government raises
subsidised fuel prices, the central bank said.
If no action is taken to limit hefty government fuel
subsidies, the current account deficit will likely still narrow
but only to 2.5 percent, Bank Indonesia said in a statement to
parliament.
The current account deficit in Southeast Asia's largest
economy was $5.27 billion or equivalent to 2.4 percent in the
first quarter, narrowing from 3.5 percent in the final quarter
of 2012.
Next year, the central bank expected the current account
deficit to ease to 1.6-1.8 percent of GDP with a fuel price
increase, compared to a 1.8-2 percent deficit without any such
action.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana;
Editing by Randy Fabi and Jacqueline Wong)