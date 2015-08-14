JAKARTA Aug 14 Indonesian President Joko Widodo presented to parliament a proposal for 2016 budget with a fiscal deficit at 2.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), slightly smaller than the 2.23 percent forecast for this year.

The budget proposal calls for total central government spending of 2,121.3 trillion rupiah ($153.88 billion) next year, Widodo said, 7 percent up from what was approved in the revised 2015 budget.

State revenue was proposed at 1,848.1 trillion rupiah, up 5 percent from the ambitious target set in this year's revised budget.

The projections would make the 2016 budget deficit to come at 273.2 trillion rupiah.

"The deficit will be financed by domestic and international loans," Widodo said, adding that 272 trillion rupiah will be from local financing. ($1 = 13,785 rupiah)