JAKARTA Aug 16 Indonesia is seen growing at a higher rate of 6.7 percent next year with inflation in 2012 at 5.3 percent, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said on Tuesday.

For 2011, the government's revised projections are for growth of 6.5 percent and inflation of 5.65 percent.

For the 2012 budget, the rupiah was expected to average 8,800 per dollar, versus around 8,500 now. The rupiah level is often well off the budget forecast as it depends partly on capital flows.

The proposed budget, for the year that begins January 1, is subject to discussion and approval by parliament.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy has hummed along with 6.5 percent growth this year, roughly in line with a government forecast, while inflation has fallen below this year's target.

Indonesia's strong economic performance has led foreign investors to take its stock market to uncharted territory and bond ownership to record levels, with only a limited sell-off amid global risk aversion following the U.S. sovereign rating downgrade.

Fitch Ratings looks set to upgrade Indonesia to an investment grade sovereign rating next year, if the G20 member can continue to keep inflation under control and improve poor transport infrastructure in the sprawling archipelago.

The government has yet to curb fuel subsidy use or hike electricity prices, two moves that could blow its budget inflation forecast next year and prove unpopular, but which economists and rating agencies say are important steps for the economy's long-term health. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko, Adriana Nina Kusuma and Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)