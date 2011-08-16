JAKARTA Aug 16 Indonesia is seen growing at a
higher rate of 6.7 percent next year with inflation in 2012 at
5.3 percent, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said on Tuesday.
For 2011, the government's revised projections are for
growth of 6.5 percent and inflation of 5.65 percent.
For the 2012 budget, the rupiah was expected to
average 8,800 per dollar, versus around 8,500 now. The rupiah
level is often well off the budget forecast as it depends partly
on capital flows.
The proposed budget, for the year that begins January 1, is
subject to discussion and approval by parliament.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy has hummed along with 6.5
percent growth this year, roughly in line with a government
forecast, while inflation has fallen below this year's target.
Indonesia's strong economic performance has led foreign
investors to take its stock market to uncharted
territory and bond ownership to record levels, with
only a limited sell-off amid global risk aversion following the
U.S. sovereign rating downgrade.
Fitch Ratings looks set to upgrade Indonesia to an
investment grade sovereign rating next year, if the G20 member
can continue to keep inflation under control and improve poor
transport infrastructure in the sprawling archipelago.
The government has yet to curb fuel subsidy use or hike
electricity prices, two moves that could blow its budget
inflation forecast next year and prove unpopular, but which
economists and rating agencies say are important steps for the
economy's long-term health.
