JAKARTA, March 1 Indonesia plans to modify its GDP growth forecast to 6.5-6.7 percent in the proposed revision of the 2012 state budget, versus a current 6.7 percent growth target, the chief economics minister said on Thursday.

Minister Hatta Rajasa also told reporters the government would revise up inflation target this year to 6-7 percent from 5.3 percent stated in the current budget. (Writing by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Matthew Bigg)