JAKARTA, Sept 29 A budgetary committee of Indonesia's parliament on Thursday agreed with the government to set a 2017 economic growth target of 5.1 percent, below the president's initial proposal of 5.3 percent. The committee and Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati also agreed on other assumptions, including inflation at 4 percent and a rupiah exchange rate at 13,300 to the dollar, on which the 2017 state revenue target is based on. Despite setting a slightly slower economic growth target, Committee Chairman Kahar Muzakir said the 2017 revenue target was set at 1,750.3 trillion rupiah ($135.05 billion), higher than the 1,737.6 trillion rupiah that President Joko Widodo proposed in August. Indrawati has said the 2017 target is about 13 percent more than what the government thinks it can collect this year, including revenue from a tax amnesty programme. The committee and the government set a tentative 2017 budget deficit target of 2.41 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The deficit will depend on the committee's further approval of state expenditure. The 2017 state budget is due to be approved as a whole by parliament next month. For the approved assumptions, see the table below: ASSUMPTIONS 2017 2016 2015 approved budget audited unaudited GDP growth (pct) 5.1 5.2 4.8 Year-end inflation 4 4 3.35 rate (pct) Average 3-mth govt 5.3 5.5 5.97 T-bills (pct) Average rph exchange 13,300 13,500 13,392 rate/$ Average oil 45 40 49.2 price/barrel, $ Oil lifting, mln bpd 0.815 0.820 0.778 Gas lifting, mln boepd 1.115 1.115 1.195 ($1 = 12,960.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Additional reporting and writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)