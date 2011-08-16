JAKARTA Aug 16 Indonesia's president said his country can cope with a worsening global economic situation and can grow even more quickly in 2012 at 6.7 percent.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono made the assertions on Tuesday when giving his annual National Day speech and then presenting a budget proposal for 2012 for the G20 member, which is pulling in record levels of portfolio and direct investment for its resilient economic performance.

"The momentum of increasing economic growth has expanded," he said. "Now our country also has great potential to become one of the top 10 economies in the world in the next two or three decades."

Southeast Asia's biggest economy is seen growing at 6.5 percent this year, and fund investor interest has resumed in recent months as policymakers have managed to control inflation at below this year's annual target of 5.65 percent.

Reflecting gains Indonesia has made since it was battered in 1998 by the Asian economic crisis and turmoil that forced longtime president Suharto from power that year, Yudhoyono declared: "Our self-perception as a failed state has finally disappeared."

The president, in the speech to parliament, shrugged off global economic woes, saying: "Even though the economic situation in Europe and the United States is not good news for the world, we have sufficient confidence to overcome that uncertainty.

"All policy instruments to deal with a crisis are in place and ready to be used any time," he added.

UNCHARTED TERRITORY

Indonesia's strong economic performance has led foreign investors to take its stock market to uncharted territory and bond ownership to record levels, with only a limited sell-off amid global risk aversion following the U.S. sovereign rating downgrade.

Fitch Ratings looks set to upgrade Indonesia to an investment grade sovereign rating next year, if the policymakers can continue to keep inflation under control and improve poor infrastructure in the sprawling archipelago.

The budget forecast inflation at 5.3 percent in 2012, while Yudhoyono said spending priorities included infrastructure.

"I think investment probably is still going to look very positively into Indonesia, the growth picture is there, capacity is there, changes on the ground are relatively positive," said Gundy Cahyadi, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

He said the 2012 growth projection was in line with OCBC's forecast, but he saw much higher inflation of 6.8 percent.

SUBSIDY CUTS

The government's challenge will be to lift spending without stoking inflation, an Achilles heel in an sprawling archipelago where transportation costs lead to a structural inflation problem.

The central bank has helped moderate imported inflation this year by allowing the rupiah to rise to a seven-year high. The 2012 budget saw the rupiah averaging 8,800 per dollar, versus around 8,500 per dollar now.

The actual rupiah level is often well off the budget forecast as it depends partly on capital flows.

Yudhoyono said revenues would rise 10.5 percent to 1292.9 trillion rupiah ($151.4 billion), including a 16 percent increase in the tax take, while spending would rise 7 percent to 1418.5 trillion rupiah.

He said spending priorities included improving Jakarta's notorious traffic jams, building railways , plus institutional reform, education, and food security. The government will boost crop production next year and build a rice reserve this decade.

"We will still not see massive spending on infrastructure which we believe is the key for growth in Indonesia," said Jemmy Paul, head of research at Waterfront Securities in Jakarta. "We need to be more aggressive," he said, adding the government could lift spending and allow a wider deficit.

Yudhoyono said the 2012 deficit was projected at 1.5 percent of GDP, steady to this year's initial forecast before higher oil prices forced up spending on fuel subsidies to take the revised forecast for the budget deficit this year to 2.1 percent -- still enviable by global standards.

The government will cut spending on energy subsidies by 14 percent to 168.6 trillion rupiah, by hiking electricity prices 10 percent in April, a move that will add to inflationary pressure but spur much-needed investment in power supply.

But the budget statement said hiking subsidised fuel prices would be a policy option of last resort in 2012 , showing the government is likely to avoid a step that would significantly add to inflation and prove politically unpopular.

Economists and rating agencies say weaning the country off subsidised fuel is important for the economy's long-term health. (Additional reporting by Aditya Suharmoko, Adriana Nina Kusuma, Yayat Supriatna, Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)