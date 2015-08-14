JAKARTA, Aug 14 Indonesian President Joko
Widodo on Friday presented his government's proposed 2016
budget to parliament.
Here are some highlights and targets of his budget
proposal, including assumptions for key economic indicators
next year.
ASSUMPTIONS
Proposed 2016 2015 budget
budget
GDP growth (pct) 5.5 5.7
Year-end inflation 4.7 5.0
rate (pct)
Average 3-mth govt 5.5 6.2
T-bills (pct)
Average rph exchange 13,400 12,500
rate/$
Average oil 60 60
price/barrel, $
Oil lifting, mln bpd 0.830 0.825
Gas lifting, mln boepd 1.155 1.221
- The proposed 2016 plan assumes a budget deficit of
273.2 trillion or 2.1 percent of GDP, slightly smaller than
the 2.23 percent deficit seen for this year.
- Most financing will come be from domestic source, at
272 trillion rupiah
SPENDING
- Calls for spending of 2,121.3 trillion rupiah in 2016,
up 7 pct from the revised 2015 budget.
- Govt to focus spending on infrastructure, food and
energy sufficiency
- Infrastructure budget proposed to increase by 8
percent to 313.5 trillion rupiah, from 290.3 trillion
- 20 pct of spending will go to education, 5 pct to
healthcare
- Reinforcing fiscal decentralisation, Widodo lifts
funds for local governments to 782.2 trillion rupiah, up
17.7 pct from this year
- Calls for pre-tender of infrastructure projects
earlier, so budget will kick in starting January 2016
- Plans subsidies at 201.4 trillion rupiah, of which
energy amounts to 121 trillion rupiah
REVENUE
- Target of 1,848.1 trillion rupiah in 2016, up 5 pct
from the revised 2015 budget
- "More realistic" tax collection target at 1,565.8
trillion rupiah, up 5 pct from this year
- Tax ratio set at 13.25 percent of GDP
- Tax policy aimed at economic stability, maintaining
purchasing power, and adding value to industry
TARGETS (from Finance Ministry data)
New roads: 375.9 km
New railways: 110.9 km
New airports: 11
Rice production: 76.23 million tonnes
Corn production: 21.35 million tonnes
Soybean production: 2.03 million tonnes
Beef production: 588,560 tonnes
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Hidayat Setiaji and the
Jakarta bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)