BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
JAKARTA, Sept 22 Indonesia's central bank is intervening in the foreign exchange market and buying government bonds in "large amounts" on Thursday to stabilize the rupiah, said Perry Warjiyo, Bank Indonesia's director for monetary policy and research on Thursday.
"Our fundamentals are strong -- high growth, low inflation, surplus balance of payments. Bank Indonesia is intervening in the forex market and buying government bonds in large amounts. The rupiah has returned to 8,750 per dollar," Warjiyo said. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.