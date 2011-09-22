JAKARTA, Sept 22 Indonesia's central bank is intervening in the foreign exchange market and buying government bonds in "large amounts" on Thursday to stabilize the rupiah, said Perry Warjiyo, Bank Indonesia's director for monetary policy and research on Thursday.

"Our fundamentals are strong -- high growth, low inflation, surplus balance of payments. Bank Indonesia is intervening in the forex market and buying government bonds in large amounts. The rupiah has returned to 8,750 per dollar," Warjiyo said. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)